What are Elon Musk's "drastic" plans for a Donald Trump government?

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk 's fervent support for Donald Trump in the upcoming election could extend far beyond extreme posts and campaign cash if the former president returns to the White House.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (r.) has tapped Elon Musk to lead a commission on reducing federal spending should he win reelection. © FREDERIC J. BROWN, BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The world's richest person has become increasingly present in Trump's campaign, essentially putting his personal X account, with its nearly 200 million followers, at the candidate's service.

Following a second apparent assassination bid on Trump Sunday, Musk questioned why Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have been spared such attempts on their lives. He later deleted the post.

Musk has also used his personal account to endorse unfounded racist lies that a community of Haitian immigrants in Ohio had been stealing and eating the predominantly white population's pets.

Less publicized is Musk's agreement with Trump to lead a special commission on reducing federal spending, which would implement "drastic reforms," according to the former president.

The idea originated from a freewheeling conversation between Musk and Trump broadcast on X in August. Musk proposed a "government efficiency commission" to ensure taxpayers' money would be well spent.

Trump embraced the idea, praising Musk as "the greatest cutter," in reference to the Tesla and SpaceX founder's ruthless approach to running his companies.

"When your employees stop working, you say 'That's OK... every one of you is gone,'" Trump said admiringly of Musk.

While Trump didn't name the company, the reference was clearly to Musk's 2022 takeover of Twitter, which he later renamed X. In that acquisition, Musk eliminated 75% of staff, retaining only those willing to abide by his "hardcore" workplace ethos.

The mass layoffs decimated its content moderation teams and ushered in Musk's reign over the platform, leading to a rise in misinformation and an exodus of advertisers.