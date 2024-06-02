Trump reveals effect of guilty verdict on Melania and warns of "breaking point" for supporters

Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate and convicted felon Donald Trump revealed the toll his hush money trial has taken on his wife, Melania .

In a recent interview with Fox News, Donald Trump spoke on how his recent felony conviction has been "very hard" on his wife Melania. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Early Sunday morning, the former president sat down with the panel of Fox & Friends, and spoke about how he and his family are handling his legal woes.

"I think, in many ways, it's tougher on them than it is on me," Trump explained.

"I have a wonderful wife who has to listen to this stuff all the time - THEY do that for this reason," he continued. "All these salacious names they put in of these people, and I'm not even allowed to defend myself because of the gag order."

When asked specifically about Melania, Trump said, "She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her [because] she has to read all this crap."

His comments come after a 12-person jury found him guilty of all 34 felony charges in his hush money trial, where he is accused of falsifying business records in an effort to cover up payments to a porn star to bury her story of an alleged affair.

Throughout the trial, which went on for four weeks, most of Trump's immediate family chose not to attend in support of him, including Melania, who has remained silent.