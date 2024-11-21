Matt Gaetz announces bombshell withdrawal as ethics report scandal takes its toll

Washington DC - Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has officially withdrawn his name from consideration to be president-elect Donald Trump 's Attorney General.

On Thursday, Gaetz shared a post on X, explaining that he spent the day before meeting with senators in an effort to rally support for his appointment.

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," Gaetz wrote.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," he added.

Trump's decision to nominate Gaetz to the role was met with swift backlash, as he was facing investigations into serious allegations, including sex trafficking of a minor.

After the announcement, the 42-year-old quickly resigned from congress, putting an abrupt end to the investigation.

As his appointment requires a senate confirmation vote, multiple politicians requested the House Ethics Committee release a report on their investigation into Gaetz's conduct for them to make an informed decision.

Trump and his allies fought furiously to block the release of the report, with Republicans in the committee choosing not to break rank during a vote on Wednesday.