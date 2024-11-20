House Ethics Committee fails to agree on release of Matt Gaetz report

Washington DC - The House Ethics Committee failed to come to an agreement during a recent meeting regarding the sex probe report about Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The bipartisan committee – which consists of five Republicans and five Democrats – met behind closed doors on Wednesday for more than two hours.

After leaving the meeting, most of the representatives refused to speak with or give any details to reports.

Rep. Michael Guest – who is also chair of the committee – did tell reporters in passing, "There was no agreement by the committee to release the report."

The committee was expected to vote during the meeting on whether to release the report, which details the committee's investigation regarding multiple criminal allegations against Gaetz – including sex trafficking of a minor.

After president-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination of Gaetz as his attorney general, the Florida representative quickly resigned from his House seat, effectively ending the investigation as he was no longer a congressman.

Multiple politicians have since expressed interest in seeing the report ahead of the vote to help them make an informed choice on whether or not to back him as attorney general.