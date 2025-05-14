Trump reverses key protections against "forever chemicals" in drinking water

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Wednesday announced plans to scrap limits on several "forever chemicals" in drinking water, reversing what had been hailed as a landmark public health victory.

In a statement, the Environmental Protection Agency said it would retain maximum contaminant levels for just two of the most notorious compounds from the so-called PFAS class of chemicals, while removing limits for four others also known to pose health risks.

At least 158 million people across the US have drinking water contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have been linked to health impacts from birth defects to decreased fertility, rare cancers, and behavioral disorders in children.

The original rules, imposed by Joe Biden's administration in April 2024, were celebrated as a long-overdue response to decades of industry deception and government inaction.

But under the changes announced by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the limits would now apply only to PFOA and PFOS – two legacy PFAS chemicals historically used in products including nonstick Teflon pans, fabric protectors like 3M's Scotchgard, and firefighting foams – while exempting newer-generation PFAS developed as replacements.

The EPA would also extend the compliance deadline for PFOA and PFOS from 2029 to 2031, and rescind the so-called "hazard index," a tool the agency uses to address cumulative risks from mixtures of PFAS chemicals.

"We are on a path to uphold the agency's nationwide standards to protect Americans from PFOA and PFOS in their water," said Zeldin. "At the same time, we will work to provide common-sense flexibility in the form of additional time for compliance."

The move was praised by water utilities, but slammed by health and environment advocacy groups.

"This is a huge step backwards, and it's really a betrayal of the promise this administration made to provide clean drinking water and clean air, and to make America healthy again," Melanie Benesh of the nonprofit Environmental Working Group told AFP.

She noted that the excluded chemicals were developed as substitutes, but the EPA's own research has linked some of them – including GenX – to harm to the liver, kidneys, immune system, fetal development, and cancer.