Mike Johnson details "thoughtful" talk with Marjorie Taylor Greene over her GOP criticism
Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson recently revealed that he has been in talks with MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene about her criticisms of his leadership.
In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Johnson was asked about how Greene recently blamed him and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for the government shutdown, which she is concerned will cause health care premiums to double.
Johnson insisted House Republicans are leading efforts to bring healthcare prices down, specifically members involved in policy committees that Greene is not in.
"I had a thoughtful conversation with her on the phone the other night to inform her there are many Republicans in Congress that have been working around the clock on healthcare," Johnson argued.
"They're on the committees of jurisdiction that deal with this. Marjorie doesn't serve on those committees, so I offered to have her come into the room and be a part of that discussion if indeed she wants to do that," he added.
MTG is not a fan of Mike Johnson
MTG has been an outspoken critic of Johnson since he was elected to lead the House. Last year, she led an aggressive effort to gain support among her colleagues to vacate him, as she took issue with his willingness to negotiate with Democrats and for not going hard enough for Donald Trump.
In recent months, Greene has been taking up stances that are at odds with most of the Republican Party – and Trump's MAGA base in particular – and she has called out her party on several occasions for not being on the right side of certain issues.
During an interview the same day Johnson made his comments, Greene agreed with the idea that Johnson seems "scared," and said she doesn't believe he is "really up to the task" of being leader.
