Trump wasn't impressed with Tim Walz's DNC speech: "Total lightweight!"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently shared his scathing reaction after watching vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's speech at the Democratic National Convention.
On Thursday morning, the Republican presidential candidate phoned into the show Fox & Friends, and the panel allowed him to give a blistering rant about Walz's DNC speech and a handful of other issues for several minutes without interruption.
"First of all, he's a total lightweight, and he shouldn't be even having any access to possibly being president," Trump argued of Walz.
"He has no capability. They call him coach. He's a semi-coach. He coached some football for a little while," he continued, referencing the several years Walz spent coaching football at Mankato West High School, in which he helped the team win their first state championship in 1999.
"This guy is a lightweight," Trump added.
The former president took particular issue with Walz repeatedly claiming that Trump is linked to Project 2025 – a sweeping plan by the Heritage Foundation that aims to provide a policy blueprint for a second Trump term, emphasizing Christian Nationalist values and seeking to dismantle the separation of powers.
"They know I have nothing to do with it," Trump claimed. "I had no idea what it was. A group of people got together, they drew up some conservative values... In some cases, perhaps they went over the line, perhaps they didn't.
"I have no idea what Project 25 is."
Does Donald Trump have any connection to Project 2025?
Trump has repeatedly insisted that he has no connection to Project 2025. He first made the claim in a Truth Social post last month, in which he claimed he has "no idea who is behind it," and described some of its proposals as "ridiculous and abysmal."
But according to CNN, at least 140 members of Trump's previous administration were involved in the creation of Project 2025 in some way.
And last month, Russell Vought, a co-author of the project, was caught on hidden camera video spilling secret details about it. Most notably, Vought claimed that Trump had "blessed" their efforts, adding, "He's very supportive of what we do."
In his DNC speech, Walz called Trump and his Republican allies out for spending "a lot of time pretending they know nothing about this."
"But look," Walz added, "I coached high school football long enough to know, and trust me on this: When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they're going to use it."
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP