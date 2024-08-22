Trump wasn't impressed with Tim Walz's DNC speech: "Total lightweight!"

In a recent interview, Donald Trump gave his critical response to vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's speech during the Democratic National Convention. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Thursday morning, the Republican presidential candidate phoned into the show Fox & Friends, and the panel allowed him to give a blistering rant about Walz's DNC speech and a handful of other issues for several minutes without interruption.



"First of all, he's a total lightweight, and he shouldn't be even having any access to possibly being president," Trump argued of Walz.

"He has no capability. They call him coach. He's a semi-coach. He coached some football for a little while," he continued, referencing the several years Walz spent coaching football at Mankato West High School, in which he helped the team win their first state championship in 1999.

"This guy is a lightweight," Trump added.

The former president took particular issue with Walz repeatedly claiming that Trump is linked to Project 2025 – a sweeping plan by the Heritage Foundation that aims to provide a policy blueprint for a second Trump term, emphasizing Christian Nationalist values and seeking to dismantle the separation of powers.

"They know I have nothing to do with it," Trump claimed. "I had no idea what it was. A group of people got together, they drew up some conservative values... In some cases, perhaps they went over the line, perhaps they didn't.

"I have no idea what Project 25 is."