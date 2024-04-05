Trump says he will debate Biden – but only if he's drug tested

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently shared that he is still interested in debating Democrat Joe Biden ahead of the elections, but only if he agrees to one wild condition.

Donald Trump (r.) recently made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden (l.) is on drugs, and said he will only debate him if he agrees to a drug test. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Trump sat down for an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who asked him if he believed that Biden would ever take him up on his challenge to debate.

"I don't think so, but I hope he does," Trump responded.

The former president then referenced an incident last July when cocaine was discovered in the White House.

Though an investigation was unable to figure out who the drugs belonged to, Trump suggested – as he did the day after the story broke – that Joe Biden himself was the culprit.

"I think something's going on there, because I watched his State of the Union, and he was all jacked up at the beginning," Trump continued. "By the end, he was fading fast."

Trump said that Biden "should be drug-tested" before any debate happens.

When Hewitt asked if he was suggesting that Biden uses cocaine, Trump responded, "I don't know what he's using, but that was not – hey, he was higher than a kite!"

While Trump's accusation is completely unfounded, he made similar claims in 2020 prior to their debates, also calling for mandatory testing.