Trump scores another big endorsement from former Democratic candidate

Detroit, Michigan - Donald Trump recently scored another notable endorsement after former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard officially threw in her support for the Republican presidential candidate.

On Monday, former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (r.) announced that she was endorsing Republican candidate Donald Trump for president. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

On Monday, Gabbard joined Trump on stage during the National Guard conference in Detroit, where she argued that it was imperative to make Trump commander-in-chief again because the country is "closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before."

"We can't allow our country to be destroyed by politicians who will put their own power ahead of the interests of the American people, our freedom, and our future," Gabbard told the crowd.

"If you love our country as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump," she added.

Gabbard is a former Democrat who denounced the party and became an Independent in 2022. She has since become a regular in conservative media.

Trump had recently tapped Gabbard to help him prepare for his upcoming debates with his rival, Kamala Harris, as Gabbard had previously debated Harris when she ran in the Democratic primaries for president in 2020.