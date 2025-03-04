Trump seemingly walks back order for mass firing of federal workers

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration appeared to walk back an order on Tuesday that called for the mass firing of federal workers still serving their probationary periods.

The updated guidance comes days after a federal judge in California ruled that the January 20 directive from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) was "unlawful" and ordered it to be temporarily rescinded.

"Please note that, by this memorandum, OPM is not directing agencies to take any specific performance-based actions regarding probationary employees. Agencies have ultimate decision-making authority over, and responsibility for, such personnel actions," the OPM's updated guidance said Tuesday.

The memo adds that agencies now have until September 13 to devise their own proposals for implementing workforce reductions.

Responding to a case brought by employees at six government agencies, Judge William Alsup ruled Thursday that the directive was "unlawful, invalid, and must be stopped and rescinded."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 13.