Federal judge orders reversal of Trump's mass government firings

San Francisco, California - A federal judge on Thursday ordered the US government to reverse mass firings that are part of Donald Trump and Elon Musk 's plan to slash the government's workforce.

President Donald Trump's bids to slash the government workforce have reached a roadblock after a federal judge ordered the reversal of mass firings. © Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

The ruling directs the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to withdraw directives sent to a number of federal agencies that resulted in thousands of staff being laid off.

"The Office of Personnel Management does not have any authority whatsoever under any statute in the history of the universe to hire and fire employees at another agency," US District Judge William Alsup said, according to The Washington Post.

"Congress has given the authority to hire and fire to the agencies themselves. The Department of Defense, for example, has statutory authority to hire and fire," he said at the federal court in San Francisco.

The ruling is the latest legal blow to Trump's efforts to force through drastic changes in the US government.

It comes days after another district judge on the West Coast blocked his ban on refugee admissions, and weeks after a court suspended his executive order overturning the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship.