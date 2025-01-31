Trump sends envoy on surprise trip to deliver message for Venezuela's Maduro

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday sent an envoy to Venezuela to warn its president, Nicolás Maduro, to accept the unconditional return of deported Venezuelans or face consequences.

Richard Grenell, US President Donald Trump's special missions envoy, traveled to Venezuela to speak to Nicolás Maduro © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & REUTERS

Richard Grenell, an outspoken ally of Trump who serves in a broad role as envoy for special missions, traveled to Caracas to speak to Maduro as the new administration vows to push a hard line.

"President Trump expects Nicolás Maduro to take back all of the Venezuelan criminals and gang members that have been exported to the United States, and to do so unequivocally and without condition," said Mauricio Claver-Carone, the US special envoy for Latin America.

He said that Grenell was also demanding that "American hostages need to be released – immediately, unequivocally."

"All I would do on this call is urge the Maduro government – the Maduro regime – in Venezuela, to heed to Special Envoy Ric Grenell and to his demands and what he puts on the table, because ultimately, there will be consequences otherwise," Claver-Carone told reporters.

Venezuela's communication minister, Freddy Nanez, confirmed on Telegram a meeting between Grenell and Maduro, who was recently sworn in for a third term despite widespread international concerns about irregularities in the election.

Claver-Carone said that the talks did not imply any softening of position on Maduro.

Former President Joe Biden's administration agreed to relax sanctions on oil as part of a deal for American prisoners and free elections but slapped them back after Maduro did not follow suit on demands.

"This is not a quid pro quo, is not a negotiation in exchange for anything. President Trump himself has made very clear we don't need Venezuelan oil," Claver-Carone said.