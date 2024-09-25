Trump set to host rally at scene of first assassination attempt

Butler, Pennsylvania - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump plans to return to the Pennsylvania town where a gunman made an attempt on his life at a rally in July, his campaign said Wednesday.

"On Saturday, October 5, 2024, President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago," the former president's campaign said in a statement.

This will be Trump's first visit to Butler since 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire during one of his rallies on Saturday, July 13.

The 78-year-old was hit in the ear, leaving a two-centimeter gunshot wound, but was otherwise unharmed.

Two attendees of the rally were injured from gunfire, and a third, 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore, died as a result.

Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service personnel.

The Secret Service faced significant criticism for their handling of security at the event, with subsequent investigations exposing multiple failures.

Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in the aftermath of the incident, and several additional Secret Service agents were put on leave.

Trump faced another alleged attempt on his life earlier this month when Secret Service agents fired at a man holding a rifle at the candidate's golf course in Florida.

