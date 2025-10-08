Trump set to undergo medical exam at Walter Reed

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will have a "routine" medical checkup on Friday at a military facility near Washington, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Trump is set to undergo a "routine" medical checkup on Friday – the president's second annual exam this year. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops. While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly checkup," Leavitt said Wednesday.

The doctor's visit will mark the second such annual medical appointment this year for Trump – who reported feeling "in very good shape" after his annual visit in April.

At the time of that checkup, Leavitt said all of Trump's test results "were within normal limits," and he had a "normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness."

At 79, Trump is the oldest serving US president and has frequently boasted of his vigor, especially in comparison to his adversary, former President Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly been accused of a lack of openness about his health despite huge interest in the well-being of America's commander-in-chief.

In September, he dismissed social media rumors swirling about his health – including false posts that he had died.

In July, the White House said Trump was diagnosed with a chronic but benign vein condition – chronic venous insufficiency – following speculation about his bruised hand and swollen legs.