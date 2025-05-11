Trump shares gushing tribute comparing him to Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan

Washington DC - President Donald Trump eagerly shared a gushing monologue by Fox News host and high-profile MAGA supporter Mark Levin, comparing him to Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.

"I cannot think of another President, apart from Abraham Lincoln, who faced a civil war from the moment he was sworn into office," Fox News host Mark Levin says in a video shared by Trump on Truth Social.

"I cannot think of a more optimistic president, akin to Ronald Reagan, whose portrait he hangs in his office," he said. "He lives an inspired life, and he inspires others."

Throughout his ravings, Levin goes to lengths to stress how smart and capable Trump is, and how even his disastrous "Liberation Day" tariffs - which he had to back-track on days later - are all part of a master plan to better the US.

"I'm not saying all of this because he's my friend," Levin claims. "I'm saying this because it's true."

This is not the first time that Trump has shared content that compares him to historical figures. Recently, he has shared posts suggesting that he should become the new pope.

Over the years he has drawn parallels between himself and George Washington, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesus Christ himself.