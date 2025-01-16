Trump shares insult-laden blacklist of political enemies

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump listed a number of his rivals, which he refuses to work with during his upcoming term.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday revealed a list of his biggest political enemies, with whom he vowed his upcoming administration would not work.

Trump shared a lengthy post to his Truth Social platform, praising his transition team for having "hired over 1,000 people" to work in government, which he described as "outstanding in every way." He then went on to list some of his biggest rivals and critics, and asked that no one associated with them be recommended for appointments – "In order to save time, money, and effort." Among them were: "Americans for No Prosperity (headed by Charles Koch), 'Dumb as a Rock' John Bolton, 'Birdbrain' Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney, and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper." Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Trump promised to seek "retribution" against his political rivals and those he feels have wronged him.

How (not) to win friends and influence people

Once Trump's ambassador to the UN, Haley drew the 78-year-old's ire by running against him in the Republican primaries. Throughout the race, he insulted her and her family and coined nicknames for her, such as "Birdbrain." Despite the fact that she ended up dropping out of the race, endorsing him, and has since studiously evaded criticizing him, Trump continues to publicly mock her. Trump even included his former Vice President Mike Pence in his list, who famously refused to block the certification of the 2020 election results. Despite the terrible state of their relationship, Pence surprisingly shook Trump's hand at the recent funeral for President Jimmy Carter. Liz Cheney has been a regular source of rage for the Republican, something that won her the Presidential Citizens Medal awarded by President Joe Biden. Bolton has appeared to be the only one on the list who has responded to Trump's comments. In an interview with CNN Thursday, he said it was "very typical of Trump to open his mouth without knowing what he's talking about."