Trump vows retribution for felony conviction: "Haul out the guillotine!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has once again promised his MAGA base that he plans to get revenge on his political rivals if he wins back the White House.

Donald Trump recently sent out a campaign email promising he would "haul out the guillotine" for his political rivals if he wins re-election. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Trump and his campaign sent out an email to supporters with the header "Haul out the Guillotine!" which aimed to raise funds to "keep the Trump train in motion" following his recent felony conviction.

"Remember when that Sicko Kathy Griffin made the rounds parading my BEHEADED head when I was President?! The radical-left CHEERED! Obama and Biden were SILENT! And the Fake News BLASTED it everywhere!" the email stated.

The email went on to repeat Trump's unfounded claims that his political rivals had a hand in orchestrating his many legal woes, none of which, he claims, made him flinch.

"The SAD and HORRIFIC TRUTH is that this is STILL the Sick Dream of every Trump-Deranged lunatic out there!" he continued.

"And it's not just me they want gone, THEY'RE REALLY COMING AFTER YOU!"