Trump shares wild posts suggesting Swifties are coming to help him win the election

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump appears to believe that Taylor Swift fans are ready to support him en masse, despite all the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump shared a series of social media posts claiming Taylor Swift fans have begun a "Swifties for Trump" movement. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @akafaceshots & CLIVE MASON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Trump spent his day sharing a series of wild posts and screenshots on his Truth Social platform, one of which claimed that a movement called "Swifties for Trump" was on the rise following a foiled terrorist plot at Swift's recent show in Vienna.

"After the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concert being targeted by ISIS, Swifties have determined they want a strong leader in the White House," one post shard by Trump read.

"The Swifties for Trump movement is real!" the post added.

The post included a handful of clearly AI-generated images of blonde, white women wearing "Swifties for Trump" shirts, while grinning ear to ear.

Another picture showed an AI-generated Swift dressed like Uncle Sam, along with the caption, "Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump."

Trump was clearly convinced that the fake photos were a part of some large endorsement, as he wrote in the post, "I accept!"