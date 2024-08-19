Trump shares wild posts suggesting Swifties are coming to help him win the election
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump appears to believe that Taylor Swift fans are ready to support him en masse, despite all the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
On Sunday, Trump spent his day sharing a series of wild posts and screenshots on his Truth Social platform, one of which claimed that a movement called "Swifties for Trump" was on the rise following a foiled terrorist plot at Swift's recent show in Vienna.
"After the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concert being targeted by ISIS, Swifties have determined they want a strong leader in the White House," one post shard by Trump read.
"The Swifties for Trump movement is real!" the post added.
The post included a handful of clearly AI-generated images of blonde, white women wearing "Swifties for Trump" shirts, while grinning ear to ear.
Another picture showed an AI-generated Swift dressed like Uncle Sam, along with the caption, "Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump."
Trump was clearly convinced that the fake photos were a part of some large endorsement, as he wrote in the post, "I accept!"
Would Taylor Swift ever endorse Donald Trump?
Swift, who has yet to publicly endorse a candidate this election cycle, had previously supported Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.
She has typically promoted left-leaning candidates and causes since at least 2018, and has been vocal about her opposition to a Trump presidency.
This has gained her the ire of the right, which has gone to wild lengths to spread conspiracy theories about her, including she is an agent for the Pentagon, and claims that she had planned to "rig" last year's Super Bowl so that she could endorse Biden again.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @akafaceshots & CLIVE MASON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP