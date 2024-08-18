Witness reveals Taylor Swift terror suspect's bomb plans for Vienna shows

Vienna, Austria - The suspect in the plot to detonate a bomb at one of Taylor Swift 's Vienna concerts earlier this month inquired where he could buy a fuse, a friend of the suspect has revealed to police, the Austria Press Agency (APA) reported on Sunday.

When the friend, who is 15, asked the 19-year-old suspect what he intended to do with the fuse, the latter responded: "You will hear about it." The request came just days before the concerts during Swift's Eras Tour, which were scheduled for August 8 to 10.

The 15-year-old reportedly told police he had not thought the suspect capable of a terrorist attack. The suspect remains in custody.

A foreign intelligence agency alerted its Austrian counterpart to a possible plot at the beginning of August, and the concerts, which were scheduled to be held in a Vienna stadium, were canceled.

According to the Austrian authorities, chemicals and bomb-making equipment were found in the suspect's possession, along with machetes and knives.

The suspect's family comes from North Macedonia. He is reported to have sworn an oath of loyalty to Islamic State.

The suspect's lawyer has rejected claims by investigators that his client has made a confession, insisting that he lacked the required means.