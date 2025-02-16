Trump stirs controversy with Napoleon reference: "He who saves his Country does not violate any Law"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has attracted criticism after using a paraphrased quote attributed to the self-crowned French emperor Napoleon suggesting he is above the law.

"He who saves his Country does not violate any Law," Trump posted on X on Saturday.

Trump's post drew backlash from Democrats, with Senator Adam Schiff of California replying: "Spoken like a true dictator."

Vice President JD Vance struck a similar tone to Trump earlier in February, when he claimed, "Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power."

Trump, who took office for a second term as president just over three weeks ago, is facing accusations of not adhering to the principles of democracy, for example when proclaiming himself president of cultural institutions such as the Kennedy Center.

His appointment of tech billionaire Elon Musk to a government post has also sparked backlash, with a number of states suing citing the "unchecked legal authority" given to the Tesla boss without a green light from Congress.

The suit brought by states including New Mexico and California is just one of many being brought against the Trump government, with various plaintiffs accusing the president of violating the law with some of his decrees.

So far, judges have at least temporarily stopped decisions from the White House in at least 12 cases.