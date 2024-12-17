Trump sues renowned pollster and newspaper over alleged election interference
Polk County, Iowa - President-elect Donald Trump is now suing popular pollster J. Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register newspaper for alleged election interference.
Trump and his legal team filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll the newspaper published on November 2 was "manipulated" in "an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential election" by making it appear that his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris, was leading in the state.
The poll showed Harris up by three points, which the suit described as "election-interfering fiction," as Trump ultimately went on to win the "deep-red" state by 13 points.
Trump's attorneys said Selzer – whose firm Selzer & Co., also listed in the suit, conducted the poll at the end of October – "prided herself on a mainstream reputation for accuracy despite several far less publicized egregious polling misses in favor of Democrats."
"As Selzer knows, this type of manipulation creates a narrative of inevitability for Democrat candidates, increases enthusiasm among Democrats... and deceives the public into believing that Democrat candidates are performing better than they really are," the suit argues.
The filing also claimed Selzer, after 35 years as a renowned pollster, "retired in disgrace from polling less than two weeks after this embarrassing rout," though Selzer has said it had been "a long-time plan that this election would be my last."
