Trump sues renowned pollster and newspaper over alleged election interference

Donald Trump is suing a renowned pollster and an Iowa newspaper for colluding on a "manipulated" poll that he claims interfered with the 2024 election. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump and his legal team filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll the newspaper published on November 2 was "manipulated" in "an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential election" by making it appear that his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris, was leading in the state.

The poll showed Harris up by three points, which the suit described as "election-interfering fiction," as Trump ultimately went on to win the "deep-red" state by 13 points.

Trump's attorneys said Selzer – whose firm Selzer & Co., also listed in the suit, conducted the poll at the end of October – "prided herself on a mainstream reputation for accuracy despite several far less publicized egregious polling misses in favor of Democrats."

"As Selzer knows, this type of manipulation creates a narrative of inevitability for Democrat candidates, increases enthusiasm among Democrats... and deceives the public into believing that Democrat candidates are performing better than they really are," the suit argues.