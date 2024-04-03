Trump sues Truth Social co-founders to win their stock shares

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is now suing the co-founders of his Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of his Truth Social platform.

Former President Donald Trump is suing two co-founders of his Trump Media company and has asked a judge to relinquish their shares. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & JIM WATSON / AFP

According to NBC News, Trump filed a counter lawsuit on March 24 against Wes Moss and Andy Litinsky, arguing the two executives made several mistakes over the years that long delayed plans to make Truth Social go public.

The former president, the majority shareholder for Trump Media, urged the judge to strip them of their shares, which would effectively make him the sole owner of the company.

Moss and Litinsky, who both appeared on Trump's reality TV show The Apprentice in 2004, originally pitched the idea of Truth Social to Trump after he was banned from Twitter in 2021 following the January 6 Capitol riots.

The two filed a suit against Trump in February, arguing he was attempting to dilute their shares in the company.

Trump's countersuit claims they were only "riding President Trump's coattails" with their idea and that Truth Social "would have been impossible" without him.