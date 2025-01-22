Trump cancels travel plans for refugees who were already cleared to enter US

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has halted arrivals of refugees already cleared to enter the US, according to a memo seen Wednesday, as he quickly pursues a sweeping crackdown on migration.

Following an executive order signed Monday hours after Trump took office, "all previously scheduled travel of refugees to the United States is being canceled," said a State Department email to groups working with new arrivals.

The memo asked the UN International Organization for Migration not to move refugees to transit centers and said that all processing on cases has also been suspended.

Refugees already resettled in the US will continue to receive services as planned, it said.

Trump in each of his presidential campaigns has run on promises to crack down on undocumented immigration.

But the refugee move also targets a legal pathway for people fleeing wars, persecution or disasters.

In his executive order, he said he was suspending refugee admissions as of January 27 and ordered a report on how to change the program, in part by giving "greater involvement" to states and local jurisdictions.

It also revoked his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to consider the impact of climate change in refugee admissions.