Trump takes angry shot at foreign companies following Hyundai ICE raid

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took aim at foreign companies that invest in the US and employ migrant labor in a dramatic social media rant that specifically singled out Hyundai.

President Donald Trump attacked foreign companies for employing non-American labor in an attack that singled out Hyundai. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

"Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation's Immigration Laws," Trump wrote in a rambling Truth Social post on Sunday.

"Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so."

The statement came after more than 300 South Korean workers were among 475 people arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a Hyundai-LG battery factory that is under construction in Georgia.

It was the single biggest individual raid carried out by the Trump administration since it came to power in January, and a significant escalation in the president's effort to abduct and detain as many migrants as possible.

South Korean authorities were outraged by the incident and issued a stark warning to the Trump administration. On Sunday, Seoul confirmed that the workers would be returned to South Korea on a chartered flight.

"We are deeply concerned and feel a heavy sense of responsibility over this matter," said South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at an emergency meeting.