ICE raids Hyundai-LG plant in Georgia and detains hundreds of South Korean workers

Ellabell, Georgia - Hundreds of South Koreans were detained during a major US immigration raid on a Hyundai-LG battery plant being built in Georgia, prompting Seoul to urge Washington Friday to respect its citizens' rights.

ICE agents staged a massive raid of a Hyundai-LG battery plant in Ellabell Georgia and detained hundreds of South Korean workers (file photo). © IMAGO / Imagn Images

South Korea is a key automaker and electronics producer with multiple plants in the US.

Its largest companies, including carmaker Hyundai and tech giant LG, have poured billions of dollars into developing new US factories.

On Thursday, ICE raided the "site of a (South Korean) company's battery plant in Georgia", South Korean foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong told reporters.

"Multiple Korean nationals were detained," he said.

A source familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told AFP that around 300 South Korean nationals had been detained at the plant in Ellabell.

Lee said that for South Korea "the economic activities of our investors and the legitimate rights and interests of our nationals must not be unjustly infringed in the course of US law enforcement".

Seoul said it had sent diplomatic staff to the site and ordered them to establish a task force to address the situation.

It had also "conveyed our concern and regret" over the incident to the US Embassy in Seoul.

In July, Seoul pledged $350 billion in US investment to ease tariff threats from President Donald Trump.