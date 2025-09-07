Seoul says hundreds of South Koreans detained in ICE battery plant raid to be released

Seoul, South Korea - Seoul said Sunday that negotiations with the US to secure the release of South Korean workers detained in an immigration raid have been "concluded" and they would soon be freed and flown home.

A Homeland Security Investigations police officer during a raid at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in Ellabell, Georgia, on September 4, 2025. © US Immigration and Customs Enforcement / AFP

It follows the Thursday arrest of more than 300 South Korean workers at a Hyundai-LG battery plant being built in Georgia.

The operation, carried out in the town of Ellabell, was the largest single site raid implemented so far under President Donald Trump's nationwide anti-immigration campaign, catching Seoul officials off guard.

"As a result of the swift and united response... negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded," Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff to President Lee Jae Myung, said on Sunday.

"Only administrative procedures remain. Once these are completed, a chartered flight will depart to bring our citizens home," he added.

Footage of the raid released by US authorities showed detained workers, in handcuffs and with chains around their ankles, being loaded onto a transportation bus.

Scrambling to contain the fallout, a senior executive at electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution flew to Georgia on Sunday morning.

"The immediate priority now is the swift release of both our LG Energy Solution employees and those of our partner firms," executive Kim Ki-soo told reporters before boarding a plane.