Trump sues Michigan secretary of state as battle over 2024 election ballot widens

Lansing, Michigan - Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Michigan's secretary of state in an effort to stay on the state's 2024 presidential election ballot.

On Monday, Trump's attorneys submitted a filing with the Michigan Court of Claims, arguing that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson does not have the authority to bar the former president from next year's ballot.

"Despite President Trump’s tremendous popularity, there are people who want to deny Michigan voters the opportunity to express their choice by voting for him," the filing states.

"To accomplish this, they want the Secretary of State to violate her duties and exercise powers she does not have to keep President Trump’s name off of the ballot," the filing continues, "and they want to use this court as a vehicle to do it."

Michigan activists recently filed a suit to keep Trump off the 2024 ballots, citing a clause in the 14th Amendment that disqualifies anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding office.



Trump's team also accused Benson of causing "uncertainty" on the matter as she has failed to respond to requests for updates from the Trump campaign on the status of his eligibility, which is important as he is the front-runner for the Republican primaries.