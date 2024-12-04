Trump taps crypto-friendly lawyer to head Securities and Exchange Commission

New York, New York - Donald Trump nominated veteran Washington attorney Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a move cheered by the cryptocurrency industry.

Paul Atkins, former commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission and visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, testifies at a hearing on Capitol Hill on September 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. © Brendan Hoffman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Atkins, an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008, founded risk consultancy firm Patomak Global Partners in 2009, whose clients include companies in the banking, trading, and cryptocurrency industries.

An announcement from the Trump transition noted that Atkins had been co-chairman of the Digital Chamber of Commerce, which promotes the use of digital assets, since 2017.

"Paul is a proven leader for common sense regulations," Trump said in a statement that emphasized Atkins' commitment to "robust, innovative" capital markets.

"He also recognizes that digital assets and other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before," Trump added.

During the presidential campaign, Trump drew heavy financial support from cryptocurrency backers – some of whom are also close to the Republican's mega-donor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.