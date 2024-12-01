Trump taps daughter Tiffany's father-in-law Massad Boulos as adviser on Arab affairs

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Massad Boulos, the billionaire father of his son-in-law Michael, to be an advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

On Sunday, Donald Trump announced on social media that he has nominated billionaire Massad Boulos to be advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, in which he described Boulos as "an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene."

"He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community," Trump continued.

"Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East," he added.

The appointment comes as Trump has been stacking his cabinet and administration with MAGA loyalists and even family members.