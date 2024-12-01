Trump taps daughter Tiffany's father-in-law Massad Boulos as adviser on Arab affairs
Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Massad Boulos, the billionaire father of his son-in-law Michael, to be an advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
On Sunday, Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, in which he described Boulos as "an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene."
"He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community," Trump continued.
"Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East," he added.
The appointment comes as Trump has been stacking his cabinet and administration with MAGA loyalists and even family members.
Who is Michael Bolous?
Bolous' son, Michael, is married to Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany. This makes him the second family member Trump added this week, along with Charles Kushner – the father-in-law of his eldest daughter, Ivanka.
According to Reuters, Bolous played a key role in helping Trump drum up support in Michigan, where large swaths of Arab American and Muslim voters were feeling unsatisfied with President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's war on Gaza. Trump ultimately went on to win the state.
Bolous ran a campaign for Lebanon's parliament in 2018 and continues to have close relations with Hezbollah and the Lebanese Force Party.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP