Trump taps The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett for role in administration

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Mark Burnett, the lead producer behind the hit reality show The Apprentice, to be his envoy to the United Kingdom in his upcoming administration.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform, explaining that Burnett (64) will "work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges."

"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," Trump wrote.

While Burnett is well known for being behind many iconic shows like Survivor and Shark Tank, he is best known for his work producing The Apprentice – the show that helped make Trump a household name.

The Apprentice aired from 2004 to 2017 and presented Trump as a successful billionaire who put contestants through various business-related challenges.

When a contestant was eliminated, Trump would say his now-famous catchphrase, "You're fired!"

Trump briefly returned for a follow-up show, Celebrity Apprentice, in 2015, but he was abruptly fired after calling Mexicans "rapists and murderers" as he began his first presidential campaign.