Trump taps The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett for role in administration
Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Mark Burnett, the lead producer behind the hit reality show The Apprentice, to be his envoy to the United Kingdom in his upcoming administration.
On Saturday afternoon, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform, explaining that Burnett (64) will "work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges."
"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," Trump wrote.
While Burnett is well known for being behind many iconic shows like Survivor and Shark Tank, he is best known for his work producing The Apprentice – the show that helped make Trump a household name.
The Apprentice aired from 2004 to 2017 and presented Trump as a successful billionaire who put contestants through various business-related challenges.
When a contestant was eliminated, Trump would say his now-famous catchphrase, "You're fired!"
Trump briefly returned for a follow-up show, Celebrity Apprentice, in 2015, but he was abruptly fired after calling Mexicans "rapists and murderers" as he began his first presidential campaign.
Mark Burnett and Donald Trump's complicated history
The creation of The Apprentice was intended to help fix Trump's faltering public image, which, at the time, was plagued by financial troubles.
Throughout its time on the air, Burnett and Trump developed a close relationship.
Burnett – who used to be the chairman of MGM Studios – has also used his power to defend Trump in the past.
According to The New York Times, in 2016, when Trump faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and was accused of using racist language on the set of The Apprentice, Burnett refused to release behind-the-scenes footage that the accusers claimed would prove their allegations.
He went on to try to distance himself from Trump, who was in the early stages of running for president.
In a 2016 statement, Burnett declared he was "NOT 'Pro-Trump,'" adding, "my wife and I reject the hatred, division and misogyny that has been a very unfortunate part of his campaign."
