Trump team argues that threats sent to judge in NY fraud trial don't "justify" gag order

New York, New York - In a recent court filing, Donald Trump and his attorneys argued that threats made to the judge in his New York fraud trial don't "justify" a gag order placed against him.

The filing, which was submitted to an appeals court on Monday, argued that Trump should not be held accountable for the actions of others and therefore the order should be permanently lifted.

"The disturbing behavior engaged in by anonymous, third-party actors towards the judge and Principal Law Clerk publicly presiding over an extremely polarizing and high-profile trial merits appropriate security measures," the filing states.

"However, it does not justify the wholesale abrogation of Petitioners' First Amendment rights... which has been compromised by the introduction of partisan bias on the bench."

The filing came in response to a filing submitted by a court officer last week which argued that the "serious and credible" threats Judge Engoron and his staff have received throughout the trial were valid reasons to keep the gag order against Trump. The gag was first issued in October due to the former president's consistent social media attacks.

Trump has blatantly defied the order and has been fined twice for a total of $15,000. He has since appealed the order, currently leaving it in limbo as an appeals court reviews it.