Trump gag order temporarily lifted in NY fraud trial

New York, New York - An appeals court judge on Thursday temporarily lifted a partial gag order imposed on Donald Trump in his New York civil fraud trial .

Judge David Friedman issued an interim stay of the gag order imposed by another judge, who is presiding over the business fraud trial of the former president.

Judge Arthur Engoron slapped a limited gag order on Trump on October 3 after he insulted the judge's principal law clerk in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Engoron has fined the 77-year-old Trump a total of $15,000 for two violations of the restriction.

Trump's attorneys appealed the gag order claiming it violated his right to free speech and Friedman ordered it lifted pending a hearing.

"Considering the constitutional and statutory rights at issue an interim stay is granted," the appellate judge wrote.