NY fraud trial judge receives "credible" death threats as Trump says "Happy Thanksgiving"

New York, New York - Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Donald Trump 's civil fraud trial, and his staff claim they have been receiving an increasing amount of "serious and credible" death threats.

Donald Trump wished Judge Arthur Engoron a "Happy Thanksgiving" after news broke that the judge and his staff have been getting death threats. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago & MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Charles Hollon, a court officer assigned to the Judicial Threats Assessment unit of the Department of Public Safety, shared in a filing on Wednesday that Judge Engoron and his clerk have received threats that are "considered to be serious and credible and not hypothetical or speculative."

Holton claims in the filing that the threats have "increased exponentially" after Trump began attacking the judge and his clerk on social media.

In October, Judge Engoron issued a gag order against Trump for the attacks, and has since fined him twice, totaling $15,000.

The filing aimed to argue in favor of keeping the gag order in place after Trump and his legal team challenged it. An appeals court is currently reviewing arguments regarding the order, leaving it in limbo until they come to a decision, which has allowed Trump to continue saying whatever he likes.