NY fraud trial judge receives "credible" death threats as Trump says "Happy Thanksgiving"
New York, New York - Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, and his staff claim they have been receiving an increasing amount of "serious and credible" death threats.
According to CNN, Charles Hollon, a court officer assigned to the Judicial Threats Assessment unit of the Department of Public Safety, shared in a filing on Wednesday that Judge Engoron and his clerk have received threats that are "considered to be serious and credible and not hypothetical or speculative."
Holton claims in the filing that the threats have "increased exponentially" after Trump began attacking the judge and his clerk on social media.
In October, Judge Engoron issued a gag order against Trump for the attacks, and has since fined him twice, totaling $15,000.
The filing aimed to argue in favor of keeping the gag order in place after Trump and his legal team challenged it. An appeals court is currently reviewing arguments regarding the order, leaving it in limbo until they come to a decision, which has allowed Trump to continue saying whatever he likes.
Donald Trump wishes his political opponents a "Happy Thanksgiving"
Early Thursday morning, Trump shared a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, wishing all of his political opponents, specifically those involved in legal cases against him, a "Happy Thanksgiving to ALL."
He called out the New York trial judge and his clerk in the post, stating, "the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a 'Psycho,' Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a 'tiny' Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the 'Bench' & tell him what to do."
"Have no fear, however," Trump added in the post. "We will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago & MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP