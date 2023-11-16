Donald Trump calls for mistrial in New York fraud case with big "bias" claims
New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team have filed a motion for a mistrial for his New York fraud trial, arguing that the judge and his personal law clerk are "biased."
The motion was filed with the New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, and argues that Judge Arthur Engoron is politically biased. It also refers to his law clerk Allison Greenfield as "a de facto co-judge."
"The evidence of apparent and actual bias is tangible and overwhelming," the motion states. "Such evidence, coupled with an unprecedented departure from standard judicial procedure, has tainted these proceedings and a mistrial is warranted."
The move comes after Judge Engoron fined Trump twice for violating gag orders he placed on the case to prevent Trump from publicly criticizing Greenfield, or any of his staff.
Trump's legal team, who did not request a jury for the trial leaving Judge Engoron to preside over the case on his own, argued the gag order "interferes with counsel's ability to zealously advocate for their clients."
They also claimed Engoron has been sharing details of the case in a high school alumni newsletter, and suggested Greenfield, who is campaigning for a judgeship, has made political donations that may violate judicial ethics rules.
Letitia James respondes to Donald Trump's call for a mistrial
New York state Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against Trump, members of his family, and their Trump Organization for "misleading asset valuations" and is seeking $250 million in damages, released a statement in response to the request for a mistrial.
"Once again, Donald Trump is trying to dismiss the truth and the facts, but the numbers and evidence don't lie," she wrote. "Trump is now being held accountable for the years of fraud he committed and the incredible ways he lied to enrich himself and his family.
"He can keep trying to distract from his fraud," she added, "but the truth always comes out."
The motion went directly to Judge Engoron, who is expected to reject it.
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP