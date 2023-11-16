Donald Trump calls for mistrial in New York fraud case with big "bias" claims

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team have filed a motion for a mistrial for his New York fraud trial , arguing that the judge and his personal law clerk are "biased."

The motion was filed with the New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, and argues that Judge Arthur Engoron is politically biased. It also refers to his law clerk Allison Greenfield as "a de facto co-judge."

"The evidence of apparent and actual bias is tangible and overwhelming," the motion states. "Such evidence, coupled with an unprecedented departure from standard judicial procedure, has tainted these proceedings and a mistrial is warranted."

The move comes after Judge Engoron fined Trump twice for violating gag orders he placed on the case to prevent Trump from publicly criticizing Greenfield, or any of his staff.

Trump's legal team, who did not request a jury for the trial leaving Judge Engoron to preside over the case on his own, argued the gag order "interferes with counsel's ability to zealously advocate for their clients."

They also claimed Engoron has been sharing details of the case in a high school alumni newsletter, and suggested Greenfield, who is campaigning for a judgeship, has made political donations that may violate judicial ethics rules.