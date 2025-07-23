State Department opens new probe into Harvard as Trump's bitter crackdown continues

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Wednesday launched an investigation into Harvard University's ability to sponsor visiting students and academics, part of a continuing crackdown on the elite institution.

Since taking office in January, Trump has repeatedly accused Harvard and other top US universities of having a "liberal" bias, accusing some of "antisemitism" to cut federal funding and demand greater oversight.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the latest investigation would examine whether the university was complying with regulations in the Exchange Visitor Program.

That included probing whether the university was "conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States."

"The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students," he said in a statement.