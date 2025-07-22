Trump's DOJ fires wife of ICEBlock app creator as "retribution"
Austin, Texas - President Donald Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) recently fired a staffer from her job after her husband created an app that tracks the locations of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, Carolyn Feinstein, who worked as a forensic accountant at the DOJ's Austin office, claimed her firing was retaliatory.
"This was retribution. I was fired because of the actions, or activism, of my husband," Feinstein claimed.
"It is insulting to me because I dedicated myself and my career to serving the people of the United States, and now the DOJ is claiming I was attempting to harm some of them. And that's not true," she added.
Last month, Feinstein's husband, Joshua Aaron, made headlines for creating an app called ICEBlock, which allows users to track ICE agents within a five-mile radius.
The app was heavily criticized by a number of Trump administration officials, who argued the app was obstructing his aggressive immigration agenda. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ was "looking" into Aaron and warned that he "better watch out."
Feinstein claimed she quickly told her job of her marriage to Aaron "to notify them of death threats" the couple were receiving, and a week later, the Office of the US Trustee began questioning her about her relationship with the app.
By July 18, the department sent Feinstein an email informing her that her position was being terminated due to her "lack of candor during an internal inquiry."
How did Carolyn Feinstein become a target?
Last Wednesday, far-right provocateur Laura Loomer began sharing posts on X outing Feinstein and her marriage to Aaron and linking registration for All U Chart, Inc. – the entity behind the app – to their Texas address.
Loomer had claimed she exclusively broke the story, but community notes later revealed it was actually broken weeks earlier by two other journalists.
In one post, Loomer said the Bondi could score a much-needed "big win" by firing Feinstein amid the backlash against the DOJ facing over its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Border czar Tom Homan then did an interview with Newsmax and revealed that Loomer – who has close ties with President Trump – reached out to give him the information, which he passed on to the DOJ.
Feinstein claims that "within 24 hours" of Homan's interview, she received her termination email, despite her continued insistance that she has no role in the app.
