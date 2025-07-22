Trump's DOJ fires wife of ICEBlock app creator as "retribution"

Austin, Texas - President Donald Trump 's Department of Justice (DOJ) recently fired a staffer from her job after her husband created an app that tracks the locations of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, Carolyn Feinstein, who worked as a forensic accountant at the DOJ's Austin office, claimed her firing was retaliatory.

"This was retribution. I was fired because of the actions, or activism, of my husband," Feinstein claimed.

"It is insulting to me because I dedicated myself and my career to serving the people of the United States, and now the DOJ is claiming I was attempting to harm some of them. And that's not true," she added.

Last month, Feinstein's husband, Joshua Aaron, made headlines for creating an app called ICEBlock, which allows users to track ICE agents within a five-mile radius.

The app was heavily criticized by a number of Trump administration officials, who argued the app was obstructing his aggressive immigration agenda. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ was "looking" into Aaron and warned that he "better watch out."

Feinstein claimed she quickly told her job of her marriage to Aaron "to notify them of death threats" the couple were receiving, and a week later, the Office of the US Trustee began questioning her about her relationship with the app.

By July 18, the department sent Feinstein an email informing her that her position was being terminated due to her "lack of candor during an internal inquiry."