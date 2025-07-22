DOJ makes new move in Epstein scandal as Ghislaine Maxwell re-enters the picture

Washington DC - The Department of Justice is seeking to interview Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, officials said Tuesday, as President Donald Trump 's administration struggles to quell outrage over its handling of the explosive case.

The Justice Department said it was looking to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking in behalf of Jeffrey Epstein. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The former British socialite is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking of minors on behalf of Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

"President (Donald) Trump has told us to release all credible evidence," US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement on X.

Blanche said an FBI review of the evidence against Epstein had found nothing "that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

But if Ghislaine Maxwell "has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say," he added.

Blanche claimed he was in touch with Maxwell's attorneys and he expects to meet with her in the coming days.

David Oscar Markus, Maxwell's lawyer, confirmed on X that he was in discussions with the government and said "Ghislaine will always testify truthfully."

"We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case," Markus added.

The Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case has threatened to split the Republican's far-right MAGA base, which responded with fury to a DOJ memo released this month. It declared that the notorious financier was not murdered and did not have a list of wealthy clients, despite strong hints previously made by Attorney General Pam Bondi.