Trump threatens to go after Republican Thomas Massie's congressional seat amid funding bill dispute

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday threatened Republican Congressman Thomas Massie with a primary challenge for being disloyal to MAGA and voting against a stopgap funding bill.

Trump has threatened Thomas Massie with a primary challenge because he opposed a continuing resolution to keep the government from shutting down. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images & AFP/Roberto Schmidt

"Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic 'NO' vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Massie said he would vote against a stopgap funding bill designed to avert a government shutdown until September 30.

The bill, which passed through the House Rules Committee on Monday, is backed by Trump and the House Freedom Caucus, but still needs to pass in the House and Senate.

Massie opposes the bill – alongside the likes of Republican Senator Rand Paul, also of Kentucky – because it includes funding for foreign aid projects and will add to the federal debt.

"HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him," Trump angrily declared. "He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight."



"He reminds me of Liz Chaney before her historic, record-breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS??? Anyway, thank you again to the House Freedom Caucus for your very important vote."

Trump's rant came after Massie shared an X post in which Paul took aim at the bill for continuing to fund foreign aid while adding $2 trillion to the federal debt. "Count me as a hell no!" the senator wrote.