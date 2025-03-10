Congress scrambles to avert impending government shutdown

Washington DC - Members of Congress raced Monday to avert a weekend government shutdown with a funding deal loudly backed by President Donald Trump as he pushes a polarizing plan to drastically downsize the federal bureaucracy.

House Republicans have released a stopgap bill to keep the government funded through September 30. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Republicans have released a stopgap bill to keep the government funded through September 30 that would give Trump time to push his agenda of tax cuts, deportations, and boosted energy production through Congress over the summer.

Lawmakers hope to advance the bill through the House on Tuesday, with Senate approval envisioned before Friday night's midnight shutdown deadline.

A handful of fiscal conservatives reliably vote against stopgaps – known as continuing resolutions (CRs) – because they mostly freeze spending levels, squandering opportunities for budget cuts.

At least one House Republican so far has opposed the 99-page CR, while several others have been noncommittal.

A lapse in federal funding over Saturday and Sunday would have a limited impact on the public overall, as long as the funding was cleared by the start of the working week. But a longer pause could result in thousands of public employees being sent home without pay and an array of government operations and services being hit – plunging the country into chaos early in Trump's second term.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is betting on the president pressuring any potential party rebels after the Republican leader endorsed the measure in a social media post urging Republicans to "remain UNITED – NO DISSENT."

Trump was asked by reporters over the weekend if he was confident of a shutdown being averted, responding that it "could happen" – although he immediately added that he expected the CR to pass.

Congress needs to pass the continuing resolution because it is so evenly split that it has been unable to approve the 12 separate bills that allocate full 2025 budgets for various federal agencies.

But with Johnson leading a tiny majority, he can likely afford to lose only one or two votes from his own side for the stopgap.