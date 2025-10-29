Trump threatens to send "more than the National Guard" into US cities

Yokosuka, Japan - President Donald Trump used a chilling address to troops at a US military base in Japan to declare that he's going to send "more than the National Guard" into American cities.

Trump delivered the remarks while flanked by troops on the George Washington aircraft carrier at the Yokosuka Military Base near Tokyo, as he continued his eventful week-long tour of Asia.

"We have cities that are troubled, we can't have cities that are troubled," Trump rambled during a lengthy speech interrupted by a brief statement from Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"And we're sending in our National Guard," he continued. "And if we need more than the National Guard, we'll send more than the National Guard because we're going to have safe cities."

The comments come as a clear warning to Democrat-run states and cities across the US – including those already invaded by Trump's National Guard deployment – that marines could soon be deployed to police US streets.

The president has kept the door open to deploying the Insurrection Act as a way to justify deploying military troops to US streets for policing purposes, and he has publicly mulled over the idea in recent weeks.

Trump's speech was not just full of threats to his domestic political opponents, though, as he also pushed military posturing on a global scale, ranting and raving about the US' ability to inflict violence.

"Nobody makes equipment like we do, nobody makes the ammunitions, the weapons, the missiles, the planes, none of it," Trump said.