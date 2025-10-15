Vance says Trump is "looking at all options" for invoking Insurrection Act

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance said that President Donald Trump is "looking at all options" for invoking the Insurrection Act to crackdown on his political opponents and send the military into US cities.

Vice President JD Vance (pictured) said that President Donald Trump is "looking at all options" for invoking the Insurrection Act. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Vance confirmed that the White House is considering a use of the Insurrection Act to crack down on what the administration sees as domestic unrest in several Democrat-run cities across the US.

"The president's looking at all of his options," Vance told NBC News on Sunday, before claiming that "Right now he hasn't felt he's needed to, but we have to remember: Why are we talking about this?"

"Because crime has gotten out of control in our cities," Vance said, citing no evidence. "Because our ICE agents, the people who are enforcing our immigration laws, have faced a 1,000% increase in violent attacks against them."

His comments came days after Trump himself mentioned the Insurrection Act in the Oval Office and said that he'd use it if he "had to."

While Trump has not yet invoked the act, he has repeatedly attempted to deploy National Guard and military troops to police US cities such as Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Chicago.

On Thursday, the Trump administration faced a setback in its attempts to deploy troops to Chicago when a federal judge halted the move.

"[ICE officers are] being assaulted, they're being beaten, they're being shot at," Vance claimed.