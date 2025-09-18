Trump threatens to take networks that give him "bad press" off-air as FCC head warns of more to come

President Donald Trump mulled revoking the broadcasting licenses of TV networks that are critical of him in another stunning escalation of his crackdown on dissent.

President Donald Trump suggested TV networks that give him "bad publicity" should lose their FCC license. © REUTERS

Trump suggested his administration might use same playbook that got comedian Jimmy Kimmel's show taken off-air to target media organizations that are "against him."

"(The networks) give me only bad publicity, press. I mean, they're getting a license," CNBC cited the president as saying aboard Air Force one, as he returned from a state visit to Britain.

"I would think maybe their license should be taken away," he added.

ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Trump's FCC commissioner Brendan Carr threatened the network and its parent company, Disney, with license revocations if they did not "take action" against the late night talk show host.

Kimmel had criticized the "MAGA gang" for trying to exploit the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and also suggested the alleged killer was "one of them."

On Thursday, Carr told CNBC that his agency wasn't "done yet" with intervening with US media.

Speaking to right-wing podcaster Scott Jennings, he confusingly hinted at using the FCC's Equal Time rule – which he incorrectly called the "Equal Opportunity" rule – to target ABC's daytime talk show The View.



The Equal Time rule requires broadcasters to offer opposing candidates in an election roughly the same amount of airtime. It's not clear how that would relate to The View's programming.