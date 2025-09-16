Pam Bondi doubles down on free speech attacks in latest social media rant
Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi doubled down on her attacks on free speech by rambling about "radical left" violence and "hate speech" in a social media tirade.
"Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment," Bondi said on Tuesday in a post on X. "It’s a crime."
"For far too long, we've watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence," she claimed. "That era is over."
Bondi's statement comes less than a week after the assassination of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, who was shot while speaking at a university in Utah.
In the days following the murder – and before the suspect was apprehended – President Donald Trump, Bondi, and other MAGA figures piled blame on the Democrats.
The suspect, who matched DNA evidence from the crime scene, has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. His motive is unknown, and he has no clear political affiliation, but he comes from a Republican family.
This ambiguity did not stop Bondi from continuing to blame the shooting on the so-called "radical left" and calling for a crackdown on "hate speech."
Bondi slams "radical left" after murder of Charlie Kirk
"It is a federal crime to transmit 'any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another,'" Bondi said.
"You cannot swat a Member of Congress. You cannot dox a conservative family and think it will be brushed off as 'free speech.' These acts are punishable crimes, and every single threat will be met with the full force of the law."
"We will never be silenced. Not for our families, not for our freedoms, and never for Charlie. His legacy will not be erased by fear or intimidation."
Cover photo: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images