Pam Bondi doubles down on free speech attacks in latest social media rant

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi doubled down on her attacks on free speech by rambling about "radical left" violence and "hate speech" in a social media tirade.

Attorney General Pam Bondi went on a bizarre rant on social media, attacking free speech and slamming "radical left" violence. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment," Bondi said on Tuesday in a post on X. "It’s a crime."

"For far too long, we've watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence," she claimed. "That era is over."

Bondi's statement comes less than a week after the assassination of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, who was shot while speaking at a university in Utah.

In the days following the murder – and before the suspect was apprehended – President Donald Trump, Bondi, and other MAGA figures piled blame on the Democrats.

The suspect, who matched DNA evidence from the crime scene, has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. His motive is unknown, and he has no clear political affiliation, but he comes from a Republican family.

This ambiguity did not stop Bondi from continuing to blame the shooting on the so-called "radical left" and calling for a crackdown on "hate speech."