Trump threatens to wage legal war on BBC after getting apology for editing scandal

London, UK - Britain's BBC apologized on Monday for editing a speech that gave the impression US President Donald Trump made "a direct call for violent action" just before the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, calling it "an error of judgment."

The BBC issued an official apology to US President Donald Trump for a misleading edit of a speech he gave on the day of the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. © Collage: REUTERS & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Growing far-right pressure over the issue prompted the dramatic resignations on Sunday of two of the UK broadcaster's top brass and celebrations – as well as a rebuke – from the White House.

In a letter to MPs on Monday, BBC chairman Samir Shah said it accepted that the way Trump's speech was edited in a flagship documentary "did give the impression of a direct call for violent action."

"The BBC would like to apologize for that error of judgment," he added, vowing to reform oversight at the publicly funded network, among other things.

It also said it had received letter from Trump threatening legal action over the edits, which it said it would "study."

It came hours after director general Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness resigned amid the escalating right-wing backlash over the issue.

Trump promptly celebrated, accusing BBC journalists of being "corrupt" and "dishonest". His press secretary called the broadcaster "100% fake news."

But Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman pushed back on Monday.

"The BBC has a vital role in an age of disinformation," he said, although he stressed it was "important that the BBC acts swiftly to maintain trust and correct mistakes quickly when they occur."