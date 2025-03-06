Trump threatens Washington DC mayor over "unsightly" homeless camps

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has threatened that if the mayor of Washington DC doesn't clean up "unsightly" homeless encampments, she will be "forced" to do it.

Donald Trump (l.) has threatened the mayor of Washington DC with force if she doesn't fix the city's homeless problem. © Collage: AFP/Jim Watson & AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"We have notified the Mayor of Washington, D.C., that she must clean up all of the unsightly homeless encampments in the City," Trump said in a Wednesday post on Truth Social.

"Specifically including the ones outside of the State Department, and near the White House," he added.

Washington DC has faced accusations of a homelessness and crime problem from MAGA in recent months. In February, Trump threatened to take control of the city unless the problem is solved.

According to the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness, 900 people in the District of Columbia are "unsheltered" and living on the street.

The state has more than 3,300 people in emergency shelters and about 1,400 in transitional housing facilities.

"If she is not capable of doing so, we will be forced to do it for her! Washington, D.C. must become CLEAN and SAFE," Trump said, reiterating his threat to take over the city.

Such threats are rooted in the battle for Washington DC's statehood, dating back to historical injustices stemming from President Andrew Johnson's administration in the 1860s.

"The truth is that denying District residents statehood is rooted in racism," the ACLU said on February 19, before referring to the struggle that DC's largely black population has faced in the fight to gain equal representation in Congress.