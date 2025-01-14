House of Representatives passes bill targeting transgender athletes

Washington DC - The Republican -led House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill severely restricting transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports.

The legislation would bar transgender students from female teams at any school or university that receives federal funding, though its adoption by the Senate and passage into law is unlikely.

The bill defines sex as "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth" and restricts transgender athletes from participating in athletic activities "designated for women or girls."

Republicans attacked the trans community with a number of televised ads ahead of the 2024 election, taking aim at gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes in particular.

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to further strip the rights of trans Americans – an already vulnerable community – in his second term.

The House garnered 218 votes for the bill, including two Democrats.

In the Senate, however, Republicans are unlikely to get enough Democrats on board to overcome the upper chamber's 60-vote threshold on most legislation.