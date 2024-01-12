Trump to hold Golden "Mega MAGA" gala at Mar-a-Lago during Super Bowl weekend

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump will be the "golden guest of honor" at an upcoming "Mega MAGA" event at his Mar-a-Lago estate, alongside Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far-right voices.

Donald Trump and his biggest allies will be attending a "Mega MAGA" gala at Mar-a-Lago on February 10, the same weekend as Super Bowl LVIII. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, JOE RAEDLE, ALEX WONG, & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The event is scheduled for February 10, the night before Super Bowl LVIII, and bills itself as "an elegant evening of puttin' on the glitz."

The event's organizers – the Trumpettes – recently revealed the "star-studded" guest list, which includes Trump loyalists MTG, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, General Michael Flynn, Don Jr.'s wife Kimberly Gullfoyle, and Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump Boulos.

The group's co-founder Toni Holt Kramer recently told The Palm Beach Post the event will be "mega MAGA," adding "There is nothing more important than President Trump right now."

There has been no mention of whether Trump's wife and former first lady Melania will be attending, though she did attend the group's last gala in 2020 prior to the COVID epidemic.

The couple were also accompanied that year by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is now challenging Trump's 2024 re-election effort.