Trump touts biggest mass deportation ever in extreme speech at NRA event

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump took his extreme anti-immigrant rhetoric to another level on Friday as he promised mass deportations in a dark speech.

During a speech on Friday in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump addressed his plans for a massive deportation of migrants if he wins re-election. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

Trump was at an event hosted by the National Rifle Association in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, promising another gun-friendly administration if he is re-elected.

But the moment in his speech that has been getting the most attention is his pledge to set off a massive deportation effort if he takes back the White House later this year.

"Within moments of my inauguration, we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history," he shared, garnering cheers from the audience.

He then went on to tell a bizarre story after claiming that migrants "rush into the store, and they walk out with television sets."

"I mean, I saw one the other day walking out with a refrigerator," he quipped. "I said, 'he's a pretty strong guy.'"

As the 2024 race heats up, Trump has been notably more focused on immigrants and the southern border, which are hot-button topics for Republican voters.