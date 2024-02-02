Trump trial on election fraud charges postponed

Washington DC - The start date for former US president Donald Trump 's court trial for alleged attempted election fraud has been pushed back.

Former president Donald Trump, who wants to run again as the Republican candidate in the presidential election in November, faces four criminal proceedings on 91 separate charges. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The court in the capital Washington announced on Friday that the start of the trial, originally scheduled for March 4, would be postponed due to unresolved legal issues in the case.

A new date has yet to be set.



Trump, who wants to run again as the Republican candidate in the presidential election in November, faces four criminal proceedings on 91 separate charges.

In the case in Washington, the 77-year-old was indicted at the federal level on efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump lost the election to his Democrat rival Joe Biden, but he still did not admit defeat. At the time, Trump tried in various ways to overturn the election result.

Eventually, his campaign against the election outcome culminated in an unprecedented, violent attack by his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In the indictment over January 6, Trump must answer to four formal charges including conspiracy against the United States. If convicted, he could face a long prison sentence.

Trump rejects all accusations and sees the prosecution against him as an attempt by his political opponents to prevent him from running for another term in office.