Jack Smith bashes Trump's presidential immunity claim in filing to Supreme Court

Washington DC - Special Counsel Jack Smith is urging the Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump 's claim that he is immune to being prosecuted as a former president.

On Monday, Smith submitted a 66-page filing arguing that "no person is above the law – including the president."

Smith described "the severity, range, and democracy-damaging nature" of Trump's alleged crimes as "unique in American history" and said barring prosecution would be "the paradigmatic example of conduct that should not be immunized."

"No presidential power at issue in this case entitles the President to claim immunity from the general federal criminal prohibitions supporting the charges: fraud against the United States, obstruction of official proceedings, and denial of the right to vote," Smith wrote.

"The President's constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed does not entail a general right to violate them," he added.